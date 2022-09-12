Moose Fire near Salmon grows to 126,925 acres

SALMON, ID - The Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho has grown to 126,925 acres and is 37% contained according to the Monday update.

Fire managers report calm conditions and a lingering temperature inversion will allow the smokey conditions to persist in the Salmon area again for much of Monday.

Helicopters were again grounded for much of the day Sunday because smoke and haze limited visibility and caused unsafe flying conditions.

The fire remains active, especially in timbered terrain, however, little fire growth is expected.

Firefighters are working to limit the blaze's eastward growth particularly in the Savage Creek Drainage and around structures in Diamond Creek.

Crews are continuing to reinforce containment lines on the fire edge east of the historic Leesburg area and in the Napias Creek and Sawpit Creek drainages.

MTN News

Additionally, engine crews are continuing to provide structure protection for properties west of the town of Salmon.

An in-person community meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday outside at the Sacajawea Center Amphitheater at 2700 Main Street in Salmon.

The meeting will also be broadcast live on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3qryb6n.

The latest evacuation information from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found at https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs.

There are 866 people assigned to the human-caused fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.