Moose Fire near Homestake Pass burns 28 acres

BUTTE — The U.S. Forest Service continues to monitor what it’s calling the Moose Fire, which is burning off Homestake Pass just south of Interstate 90 and east of Butte.

The fire, which was reported Sunday afternoon, burnt up about 28 acres just east of the Homestake exit. Firefighters attacked the wildfire from the air using helicopters with water buckets and an airplane that dropped fire retardant around the blaze.

The only major structure in the area that was potentially threatened by this wildfire was the Homestake Lodge.

“It was really scary when it first came up and it looked quite large, and like it was spreading real fast and I was convinced we were going to burn up,” said Mark Thieszen, co-owner of Homestake Lodge.

The owners of the ski lodge said they were grateful for the quick response and none of their structures were damaged in the wildfire.

The Forest Service is continuing to monitor the area for hotspots that could flare up under a current red flag warning.