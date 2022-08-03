Moose Fire grows to over 62,000 acres, acres; 20% contained

SALMON, ID - The Moose Fire near Salmon has grown from 58,168 acres to 62,410 acres and is 20% contained.

The cause of the blaze — which has been determined to be human-caused — remains under investigation.

Fire managers note that dry weather continues to produce conditions for rapid fire growth.

Firefighters are still focusing work on the Diamond Line and Ridge Road, where a multi-day strategic firing operation is underway to protect the US Highway 93 corridor and Salmon Municipal Watershed.

The Wednesday update notes winds ignited spot fires on the east side of Highway 93, causing a temporary closure of the highway. The fires were quickly contained and the highway re-opened.

MTN News

Firefighters also quickly responded to spot fires south of the Diamond Line and are working to secure those areas.

Structure assessments and protection are continuing in Panther Creek, Pine Creek, Shoup, and Leesburg areas, and along Highway 93.

The fire continues to move to the southeast in the vicinity of Stormy Peak Road and Pine Creek Ridge.

Further south, firefighters are working to strengthen fuel breaks along the Ridge Road and Williams Creek Road.

The blaze is burning in grass, brush, and timber along both sides of the Salmon River.

Dennis Bragg/MTN News The Moose Fire is burning north of Salmon, Idaho.

The Lemhi County Sheriff has issued evacuation warnings in the area of the Moose Fire. The latest updates from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found here.

The Pilot Car System on Salmon River Road continues to operate with two-way traffic between North Fork and Panther Creek with a pilot car on both ends.

It may be used by residents, river permit holders, and river shuttles. The road is closed to all other traffic.

There are 937 personnel assigned to the Moose Fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.