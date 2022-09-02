Moose Fire grows to over 101,000 acres

SALMON, ID - The Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho continues to expand and has grown to 101,269 acres, according to the Friday update.

Containment on the blaze remains at 44%.

Fire managers report fire activity increased in the Arnett Creek area on Thursday, filling in unburned gaps near the fire perimeter, and putting up a substantial smoke plume.

Crews on the ground and in the air worked to calm the fire activity and keep it limited to the Arnett area.

MTN News

Additionally, a new fire start was detected and controlled several miles north of the Salmon River Road and was extinguished at four acres.

US Highway 93, Salmon River Road (NF-030), and Panther Creek Road are currently open, however, brief traffic delays are possible.

All evacuation zones are in “READY” status, as determined by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office. Details at: https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs

There are 783 people assigned to the fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the human-caused fire.