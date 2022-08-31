Moose Fire grows to 99,232 acres

SALMON, ID - The Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho has grown to 99,232 acres with containment remaining at 44%, according to the Tuesday update.

Fire managers report activity increased north of Bridge Creek Tuesday afternoon due to higher temperatures and lower humidity.

Firefighters are continuing to protect structures in the Diamond subdivision and Jesse Creek — as well as along Panther Creek and Trail Creek areas.

US Highway 93, Salmon River Road (NF-030), and Panther Creek Road are open.

MTN News

All evacuation zones are in “READY” status, as determined by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office. Details at: https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs

There are 738 people assigned to the fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the human-caused fire.