Moose Fire grows to 89,344 acres, containment at 34%

SALMON, ID - The Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho has grown to 89,344 acres with containment remaining at 34%.

The latest updates on the evacuation orders issued by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found here.

Fire managers report the western edge of the blaze continues to be the most active and depending on fire activity, there is a potential for road closure changes on Panther Creek Road. The fire is within ¼ mile of the road and it is expected to burn down to the edge of the road.

MTN News

When the fire reaches Panther Creek Road, there is a potential for short-duration closures to allow firefighters room to safely work the fire including anticipated debris falling on the road, according to the Friday update.

Fire managers also note that it's expected, as conditions allow, that the closed portion of the Salmon River Road will have short duration openings Saturday morning. For current road status information, contact the Fire Information Line at 208-742-6690.

There are 776 people assigned to the Moose Fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the human-caused fire.