Moose Fire grows to 56,000 acres; blaze 23% contained

SALMON, ID - The Moose Fire near Salmon has grown from 48,534 acres to 56,049 acres and is 23% contained.

The cause of the blaze which has been determined to be human-caused remains under investigation.

A virtual public meeting is being planned for Monday to discuss the Moose Fire which is burning 17 miles north of Salmon, Idaho.

The meeting will take place from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will be available through Facebook Live and Microsoft Teams.

The meeting will be covering the operations being planned and implemented to protect the municipal watershed for the city of Salmon.

To join via Teams:

- Click here to join the meeting

- or call in (audio only) at: 929-336-2435

- phone ID #: 318 180 045#

To join via Facebook, go to the Salmon-Challis National Forest Facebook page to find the Facebook Live meeting: https://fb.me/e/26LXBI8Xe

You don't need a Facebook account to use the Facebook Live link nor do you need to have MS Teams to join the meeting.

MTN News

Fire activity increased after 3 p.m. on Sunday, producing visible columns in Pine Creek, along the Stormy Peak Road west of Moose Creek, and on the east side of the fire in the Napoleon Creek and Comet Creek areas.

Fire managers say drones were used in strategic firing operations to remove fuels between the fire front and the large indirect containment line, the Diamond Line, and to bring the fire down to the river just north of Comet Creek.

Additionally, large air tankers dropped retardant along the Diamond line to slow the growth of any spot fires that could be started by falling embers.

Efforts to protect structures in the Pine Creek area along US Highway 93 and in the Panther Creek area are continuing.

Values at risk include residences, energy infrastructure, the Salmon municipal watershed, mining operations, heritage resources, fisheries, livestock grazing allotments, and a variety of recreational opportunities.

The blaze is burning in grass, brush, and timber along both sides of the Salmon River.

The Lemhi County Sheriff has issued evacuation warnings in the area of the Moose Fire. The latest updates from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found here.

The Pilot Car System on Salmon River Road is scheduled to run with two-way traffic on Monday. It may be used by residents, river permit holders, and river shuttles. The road is closed to all other traffic.

There are 960 personnel assigned to the Moose Fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.