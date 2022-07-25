Moose Fire grows to 35,739 acres, 7% contained

SALMON, ID - A wildfire north of Salmon is burning 35,739 acres as of Monday morning and is 7% contained.

The Moose Fire — which is the top wildland firefighting priority in the country for air tanker support — is located approximately five miles southwest of the North Fork in the vicinity of Moose Creek and Deadwater.

Fire managers report crews made "excellent progress" in beginning to show containment of the fire in the north in the Whiskey Spring area on Sunday.

Crews also continued to conduct Point Protection along the Highway 93 corridor as the fire continued to spread down to the river.

Firefighters will work Monday to continue to secure a line to the Salmon River to prevent spread toward North Fork while also continuing point protection along Highway 93.

Work on the southeast side of the fire will continue with structure preperations along Highway 93 south toward Salmon.

Airtankers will be used as needed to assist ground-based firefighters in curbing the spread of the fire in critical areas that contain high values at risk.

A pilot car will continue escorting traffic along the Salmon River Road (NSFR #030) from Highway 93 at North Fork through the active fire zone.

Outfitters and guides — as well as private citizens who have a Forest Service permit — are allowed to use the pilot car system. The river corridor is closed to all other traffic.

Smoke from the Moose Fire darkens the skies over the Salmon River Valley Wednesday

The blaze is burning in grass, brush, and timber along both sides of the Salmon River.

The Lemhi County Sheriff has placed residents on the west side of Highway 93 from Tower Creek to North Fork in a “GO” evacuation status.

The latest updates from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be here.

Multiple helicopters are using the helibase at the Lemhi County Airport.

The fire remains very active and all residents in proximity of the fire should follow the Ready!Set!Go! guidance.

An evacuation center is available at the Salmon Valley Baptist Church, 1230 Cemetery Street in Salmon. Additional information is available by calling 208-756-3324, 208-940-2220, or 208.940-0220.

A community open house will be held to discuss the Moose Creek Fire at the Gibsonsville Improvement Association Building on Wednesday, July 27, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

There are 789 people assigned to the Moose Fire. The cause of the blaze, which was reported on July 17, has yet to be determined.