Miller Peak Fire doubles in size, now burning over 1,700 acres

MISSOULA — The Miller Peak Fire near Missoula has doubled in size and has burned over 1,700 acres as of Tuesday morning.

The new numbers are more than double the 800 acres reported by the Lolo National Forest on Monday evening.



The blaze, which is burning 8 miles southeast of Missoula first sparked to life on Sunday, July 14.

An Evacuation Warning issued by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office remains in effect.

The warning covers homes between 14380 Upper Miller Creek Road to the junction of the West Fork Schwartz Creek Road and from West Fork Schwartz Creek Road to 7018 West Fork Schwartz Creek.

Miller Peak Fire Evacuation Warning Map

There are over 130 people assigned to fight the Miller Peak Fire which remains 0% contained.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.