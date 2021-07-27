Lower end of Holter Reservoir may close for firefighting efforts

HELENA — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is warning the public the lower end of Holter Reservoir may be closed this week to allow fire-fighting resources access to the water.

People should be aware that if a closure is implemented, FWP wardens, along with other law enforcement agencies, will be contacting boaters and other recreationists using the reservoir to leave immediately. Boating activities will be restricted from all private and public launch sites and boaters will not be allowed to travel on the water once the closure is initiated.

Additionally, FWP and other agencies will post closure signs at their sights around the waterbody alerting the public to the closure.

The potential closure would be in effect from Log Gulch Campground to Holter Dam. This closure would allow firefighting planes to safely fill from the reservoir. The Gates of the Mountains area and the upper reservoir would still be open to recreation.

The fire resources are ordered to support efforts on the Harris Mountain Fire southeast of Cascade.

