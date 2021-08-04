Little change seen at Granite Pass Complex fires

LOLO PASS — The Granite Pass Complex fires remain at 5,739 acres burned and are still 4% contained.

An Evacuation Warning remains in effect from Martin Creek on Highway 12 to the Idaho border.

Firefighters are continuing to work on protecting structures and keeping US Highway 12 open in the Lolo Pass area.

MTN News

A fire information line at (406) 624-9176 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

A total of 33 structures are threatened by the Granite Pass Complex. There are 21 people assigned to fight the lightning-sparked blaze.

The Granite Pass Complex fire consists of four fires burning on the west side of Highway 12 near the Lolo Pass Visitor Center.

Lolo and Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests

BM Hill Fire: 4,882 acres, located approximately 1.25 miles north of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center and one-half mile west of Highway 12. Crews and equipment are working directly along the fire’s north and east perimeter, tying control lines to old roads and recent fire scars where fuel loads have been reduced. This action specifically reduces the impacts to the Highway 12 corridor and reduces the threat to values north and east of the fire’s current location. In addition, heavy equipment continues to improve the contingency line east of Highway 12 and along the Fish Creek corridor.

Lolo National Forest

Lolo Creek Fire: 165 acres, located approximately one-quarter mile west of Highway 12 and one mile north of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center. Crews have completed control lines on the fire’s perimeter. Wednesday, they will continue mop up operations and patrol areas where mop up has been completed. Work by firefighters, taking direct actions, have minimized impacts to the Highway 12 corridor.

Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests

Shotgun Fire: 517 acres, located approximately two miles south of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center and four miles west of Highway 12.

Boulder Creek Fire: 175 acres, located approximately five miles west of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center. The Shotgun and Boulder Creek fires are located in very remote steep, rugged terrain. Due to fire activity and the high density of snags along the 595 road firefighters are unable to access the Boulder Creek fire. Fire spread has been minimal and fire spread is limited due to the 2015 Boulder fire where minimum fuels are available. Fire personnel are scouting roads and terrain features on both the Shotgun and Boulder Creek fire to place effective indirect containment lines.