Little change reported from the Trail Ridge Fire

MTN NEWS
Posted at 11:22 AM, Sep 19, 2022
Little change is being reported at the Trail Ridge Fire southeast of Sula.

The blaze has burned 17,084 with containment growing to 48%, according to the Monday update.

The fire is burning approximately five miles southeast of Sula and approximately 11 miles northwest of the Big Hole National Battlefield.

Fire managers report that Sunday's weather conditions allowed for the fire to remain more active and smoke was visible from the East Fork Road and US Highway 93.

Most fire activity has been on the north flank of the fire and mainly in the 4B Drainage.

Crews have finished work along Meadow Creek Road on indirect line and road prep near the 2017 Myers Fire Burn Area.

There are closures in effect in the Bitterroot National Forest and the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

