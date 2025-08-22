Knowles Fire grows to 2,075 acres, remains 0% contained

PLAINS - The Knowles Fire, six miles east of Paradise, has grown from 1,812 acres to 2,075 acres and remains 0% contained, according to the Friday morning update.

A pre-evacuation notice issued earlier this week by the Sanders County Sheriff's Office for residents in the McLaughlin area remains in effect.

The wildfire, which was sparked on Sunday, August 17, continues to burn in steep and rocky terrain in the Knowles Creek drainage and along the ridges above Knowles Creek.

Fire managers note that a shift in the wind patterns may cause the Highway 200 corridor and the communities west of the wildfire to see more smoke than in recent days.

Firefighters are continuing to work to protect structures, Highway 200, and the surrounding communities.

There are 236 people, including five engines and two hotshot crews, assigned to the Knowles Fire.

The Full Curl Wildlife Management Area remains closed to the public. Additionally, the previously issued Lolo National Forest road and area closures remain in effect.