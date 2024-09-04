Johnson Fire outside of Sula grows to 4,325 acres

SULA — The Johnson Fire outside of Sula has grown from 3,810 acres to 4,325 acres and remains 0% contained as of Wednesday morning.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office evacuation orders for residents on Little East Fork Road and the Frog Basin area remain in effect.

A roadblock remains in place on East Fork Road at Meadow Creek. Residents living above above Meadow Creek will be allowed to their properties with a residential pass issued at the roadblock. Residents must bring ID and proof of residency in order to gain access to the area.

MTN News

Fire managers report the wildfire remains active along the north side in the Needle Creek area just south of Lick Creek.

Residents are advised to download the Ravalli County Sheriff's App to receive updates on the evacuation status.

Additional information about the Johnson Fire can also be found by contacting 406-401-0286, via email at 2024.johnson@firenet.gov or on social media.

There are 206 people assigned to the Johnson Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 25.