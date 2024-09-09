Watch Now
Johnson Fire outside of Sula at 6,300 acres, 25% contained

Evacuation warnings issued by the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office remain in place for residents on Little East Fork Road and the Frog Basin area
Johnson Fire
Mike McMillan/U.S. Forest Service
Helicopters line up at the dip site for the Johnson Fire.
Johnson Fire
SULA — The Johnson Fire outside of Sula had grown to 6,301 acres and remains 25% contained as of Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Evacuation warnings issued by the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office remain in place for residents on Little East Fork Road and the Frog Basin area.

Residents are advised to download the Ravalli County Sheriff's App to receive updates on evacuations.

Johnson Fire Map, Ravalli County

Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team 5 assumed command of the Johnson Fire at 6 a.m. on Monday.

Crews will continue patrolling the fire’s western edge, searching for any areas of remaining heat along the fire’s perimeter.

To the south, crews will search for areas of remaining heat along the containment line firefighters used for strategic burning operations over the last few days.

Johnson Fire Map

Along the fire’s northern edge, firefighters will improve existing containment lines, monitor the fire’s movement and cool areas of residual heat.

There are 254 people assigned to the blaze which was sparked by lightning on July 25.

