Jericho Mountain Fire grows into Minnehaha Creek drainage area

HELENA — The Jericho Mountain Fire has grown to around 188 acres as of Wednesday morning and moved into the Minnehaha Creek drainage area.

Officials reported that a lightning strike was the official cause of the Jericho Mountain Fire.

(Watch crews fight the Jericho Mountain Fire)

Air crews take on the Jericho Mountain Fire

As of Wednesday morning, 141 total personnel are assigned to the Jericho Mountain Fire. Firefighters are continuing to work to fully suppress the fire, although suppression efforts are complicated by the presence of heavy dead and down trees in steep and rugged terrain.

Crews and heavy equipment will continue to improve the holding lines to the west of Minnehaha Road, looking for opportunities for direct lines where possible, using existing roads, which will increase firefighter success at holding the fire.

Active fire behavior was observed Wednesday morning, including tree torching, and more active fire behavior is anticipated with the forecast. Fire officials are concerned about winds increasing in the afternoon to around 20 miles per hour.

As of Wednesday morning, the Jericho Mountain Fire is considered 0% contained.