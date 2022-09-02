Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Indian Ridge Fire burning over 6,100 acres

Indian Ridge Fire
Inciweb
The Indian Ridge Fire is burning approximately 30 miles southwest of Darby.
Indian Ridge Fire
Indian Ridge Fire Map
Posted at 1:00 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 15:00:05-04

HAMILTON - The Indian Ridge Fire is now burning 6,117 acres, according to the Friday update.

Fire managers report the lightning-sparked fire has been active this week — primarily along the western and northern flanks — north of Indian Creek.

The fire is burning in very steep, rugged, and remote terrain with heavy surface fuels and dead-standing timber making access for firefighters difficult and dangerous.

Fire managers are using a point protection strategy to prevent any critical wilderness infrastructure from being negatively impacted by the fire.

Indian Ridge Fire Map

Smoke from the fire may be visible south of Hamilton — primarily around the Darby area.

The blaze is burning five miles from the Idaho/Montana border and is approximately 30 miles southwest of Darby.

Area and trail closure is in effect.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KBZK Streaming App