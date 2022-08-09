Indian Ridge active, grows to 341 acres

HAMILTON - A wildfire on the Bitterroot National Forest has grown from approximately 20 acres to 341 acres.

The Indian Ridge Fire was started by lightning on July 7 in the Indian Creek drainage within the Selway Bitterroot Wilderness on the West Fork District.

The fire — which is still approximately 2½ miles east of Indian Creek Campground and the Paradise Road — was active over the weekend and on Monday.

Fire managers report that there are no values at risk or impacts to the trail system in the area. There are also no road or trail closures.

Fire activity is expected to increase and there is potential for the smoke to become visible in the valley and impact air quality, primarily around Darby.

Fire information has been posted at nearby wilderness campgrounds and trailheads.