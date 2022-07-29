Hog Trough Fire grows slightly to 611 acres

HAMILTON - There has been little change at the Hog Trough Fire burning on the Bitterroot National Forest.

The blaze — which is burning 18 miles southeast of Hamilton — has grown slightly to 611 acres and remains 9% contained.

Fire managers note the fire grew five acres overnight and will continue to creep and smolder. Higher fire activity is also expected in areas exposed to winds.

The fire was discovered on July 17 and is burning in rugged and remote terrain in an old burn fire scar from the 2000 fires.

MTN News

No structures are currently threatened.

Forest Service 75 (Skalkaho-Rye) Road is currently closed from the junction of Skalkaho Highway to near the Skalkaho Creek Trailhead. Forest Service 5071 Road is closed.

There are 159 people assigned to the Hog Trough Fire which is being overseen by a Type III Incident Management Team.

Closures:

FS Road 75, From Junction 38 and FS 75 to Mile Marker 5 (Skalkaho Creek-Jerry Lake Trailhead #503).

FS Road 5070 Closed.

Railroad Creek, National Forest System Trail #77 to Trail#313 at the gate.

Weasel Creek, National Forest System Trail #156 from milepost 0.00 at its junction with NFSR #461.

A section of the Bitterroot Rock Creek Divide Trail #313, National Forest System Trail #313 where it intersects Trail #77 Railroad Creek, Weasel Creek Trail #156.

Skalkaho Creek -Jerry Lake Trail #503, National Forest System Trail #503.

Fire Danger is currently “very high” on the Bitterroot National Forest.