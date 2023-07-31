Highway 28 closed near Elmo due to wildfire that jumped road

UPDATE: 8:15 A.M. JULY 31, 2023

The Montana Department of Transportation website shows Highway 28 remains closed Monday morning.

The highway is closed from the junction of Highway 93 near Elmo to north of Hot Springs due to fire activity in the area.

The highway was closed Sunday after the Niarada fire jumped the road.

FIRST REPORT

Highway 28 near the Niarada wildfire west of Elmo is closed Sunday afternoon.

According to CSKT Division of Fire, the Niarada fire has crossed Highway 28 to the west. The road is closed from mile marker 20 to 46.72.

The Niarada fire is burning 11 miles west of Elmo. It was sparked by lightning Sunday morning. Two additional fires, near Dixon and Charlo, were also sparked by this same storm.

Four single-engine air tankers, one helicopter for air support, three fire boss single-engine air tankers, and 18 smokejumpers are currently attached to this fire.

For updates on the road closure click here.