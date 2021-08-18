Highway 212 reopens as firefighters gain progress on fires near Lame Deer

Highway 212 reopened to all traffic Wednesday morning in Rosebud County as firefighters made further progress against wildfires surrounding Lame Deer.

Both the 170,000-acre Richard Spring fire and the 5,427-acre Lame Deer fire are 75 percent contained, fire managers said in their final update Wednesday morning.

Command has 240 firefighters on the scene of both fires for immediate attack if any flareups occur.

Weather is forecast in firefighters' favor, with rain and cooler temperatures expected over the next few days.

The community of Ashland, including the Ashland Divide, Rabbit Town, North Tongue River Road, and the St. Labre Indian Academy Campus remain in a Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation stage.

The community of Lame Deer, Muddy Cluster, and Rosebud Cut Across remains in Level 2 “Set” evacuation stage for all those who do not have medical conditions. Pre-evacuation notices remain in effect for Rosebud Creek from Greenleaf Creek to Cherry Creek and the Lame Deer Divide Road located on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation south of Lame Deer.

Visit InciWeb for more information on the fire.