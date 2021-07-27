Hay Creek fire at 1,350 acres, Evacuation Warning in effect

POLEBRIDGE — The Hay Creek Fire near Polebridge has now burned 1,350 acres and remains 0% contained.

An Evacuation Warning remains in effect for all residences east and west of the North Fork Road from Home Ranch Bottoms north to and including Moose Creek Road and the community of Polebridge.

The Evacuation Warning area includes the following:

Moose Creek Road - All residents with driveway access from Moose Creek Road

Red Meadow Road - All residents with driveway access from Red Meadow Road

North Fork Road - All residents on both sides of the North Fork Road between Moose Creek Road and Home Ranch Bottoms.

Polebridge Loop - 655, 700, 720 and 740 Polebridge Drive

The community of Polebridge, residents of Glacier Drive, and the remainder of residents not previously identified for Polebridge Loop are not in the warning area at this time.

Additionally, Glacier National Park has issued an Evacuation Warning for the North Fork area of the park north of Logging Creek. Road and trail closures remain in place. Click here for additional information.

MTN News

Fire managers report the blaze remained active Monday on the west flank, with isolated and group tree torching and short wind-driven crown runs taking place.

Crews are working to hold the line at the Hay Creek Road and are laying hose in the area. A planned burning of “the remaining available fuels along the road” may take place according to the Tuesday update.

Active fire behavior will likely continue to be seen at night due to low humidity and warm evening temperatures.

The Hay Creek Fire was reported on the evening of July 21 and continues to burn in the North Fork area of the Flathead National Forest. The blaze is being managed by a local Type 3 Incident Management Team and 127 people are assigned to the fire.

Fire information is available by calling (406) 219-1013 daily between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.