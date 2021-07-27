Harris Mountain Fire: evacuation update, community meeting scheduled

GREAT FALLS — The Harris Mountain Fire ( Inciweb ) has burned an estimated 19,103 acres as of Tuesday morning, growing by more than 7,000 acres since Monday.

The fire was sparked by lightning on Friday, July 23, and is about seven miles southeast of the town of Cascade. As of Tuesday, there have been no reported injuries or damaged structures.

There will be a community meeting on Tuesday, July 27, at 10 a.m. at the Wedsworth Hall and Community Center at 13 Front Street South in Cascade.

On Monday afternoon the Cascade County Sheriff's Office issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents on Sheep Creek Lane, Sheep Creek Road, and Austin Lane. The alert stated that those residents are in imminent danger due to the fire and that first responders would not enter the area to rescue residents who did not evacuate.

Residents on Novak Creek Lane were issued a pre-evacuation warning on Monday afternoon. Pre-evacuation means that people in the affected area should prepare to evacuate if the need arises, including having a "go bag" packed with necessary items.



Face masks or coverings

Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person

Map marked with at least two evacuation routes

Prescriptions or special medications

Change of clothing

Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses

An extra set of car keys; credit cards and/or cash

First aid kit

Flashlight; battery-powered radio and extra batteries

Sanitation supplies

Copies of vital documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)

On Sunday evening, Cascade County issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents south of mile marker 7 on Adel Road due to a lack of escape routes.

Approximately 60 residences have been affected by the evacuation orders and notifications.

The American Red Cross has opened an evacuation center at the Cascade School (321 Central Ave W) for residents displaced by the Harris Mountain Fire. Families can also request Red Cross services by calling 800-272-6668.

The Harris Mountain Fire grew more than 7,000 acres on Monday with growth occurring in all directions, but mostly to the east and southeast. Fire activity increased in the afternoon once the inversion lifted and continued late into the evening due to thermal belts creating ideal burning conditions in the heavily timbered draws. Air tankers dropped loads of retardant on the northeastern edge of the fire until windy conditions caused efforts to become ineffective. Firefighters and heavy equipment worked to construct fireline where feasible while others continued to provide point source protection near structures.

There are 209 personnel assigned to the fire; resources include: two Type 1 Crews 'Hotshots', three Type 2 Initial Attack Crews, three dozers, and five engines. Miscellaneous air resources are available as well.

This is the most recent map provided by Inciweb: