Grey Fire near Greycliff stands at 80 acres with 0 percent containment

The Greg fire east of Greycliff stands at 80 acres and zero containment, one day after it started.

Fire officials with Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation said Friday that the fire spread quickly after it was reported around 3 p.m. Thursday because of the high winds. Residents closest to the fire were evacuated, although no evacuation orders are in place.

Related: Fire reported at Greycliff along Interstate 90

Local and state firefighters fought the fire overnight, and more resources arrived Friday morning. Firefighter deployed measures to protect nearby homes and structures.

Fire officials have reported no injuries or damaged structures.

MTN News graphic Greycliff

Fire officials said the fire's behavior should remain moderate with limited spotting and tree torching. All spot fires were caught. One helicopter is providing support through bucket drops to cool spots around the edge.

Related: Rehabilitation starts for land damaged in East Side Fire south of Red Lodge

Crews established a control line along the perimeter while conducting mop-up operations.

Fire officials expect smoke will be visible over the next few days, particularly because the fire is so close to Interstate 90.