Grass fire sparked by trailer chains quickly snuffed out north of Bozeman airport

Central Valley Fire
Posted at 4:37 PM, Sep 01, 2022
BELGRADE -- A small grass fire was quickly snuffed out Thursday afternoon north of the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.

Crews from Bozeman Fire Brush 1 and Battalion 1 responded per mutual aid request to Belgrade near the airport and Olive Tree Way for a working grass fire.

Officials said the fire was sparked by a trailer chain dragging which started the grass on fire. The person driving the trailer was stopped.

The fast-moving fire came within 100 yards of a nearby structure, but no structures were damaged by the fire. It’s estimated that 11 acres burned.

Crews are continuing to mop up hotspots. The fire was first reported at 1:33 pm.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

