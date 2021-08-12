Granite Pass Complex fires hold steady near Lolo Pass

LOLO PASS — The Granite Pass Complex fires have seen little change with a total of 5,758 acres burned and are 15% contained.

Forest managers will be reducing the forest area closure for the Granite Pass Complex on the Missoula Ranger District due to the progress made in battling the blazes.

The area closure east of Highway 12 will be rescinded, opening the East Fork Lolo and Lee Creek areas to public access.

Additionally, the closure order on the west side of Highway 12 is being modified to fully open the Howard Creek drainage and allow public access between Fish Creek and Highway 12 along the Fish Creek Road.

A fire information line at (406) 624-9176 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

A total of 33 structures are threatened by the Granite Pass Complex. There are 165 people assigned to fight the lightning-sparked blaze.

The Granite Pass Complex fire consists of four fires burning on the west side of Highway 12 near the Lolo Pass Visitor Center.

Lolo and Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests

BM Hill Fire: 4,882 acres, located approximately 1.25 miles north of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center and one-half mile west of Highway 12. Crews took advantage of high humidity levels and favorable weather to implement direct suppression actions on hotspots within the fire perimeter revealed by the return of warm and dry weather conditions. The heavy equipment task force continued to make progress on constructing indirect line toward the southwest end of the fire on Tuesday, utilizing old trails and other features.

Work will continue on the indirect line along 2198 Road on the north side of the BM Hill Fire as crews wrap up chipping. Indirect line construction will continue toward Crooked Fork Creek. Firefighters will continue to scout and build direct line tying into roads and ridges where possible as they work toward Shotgun Creek. Work will continue along Granite Creek Road. Additionally, crews will continue to monitor the control lines on the northeast side of the fire.

Lolo National Forest

Lolo Creek Fire: 165 acres, located approximately one-quarter mile west of Highway 12 and one mile north of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center. Crews have completed control lines on the fire perimeter and the fire is in patrol status.

Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests

Shotgun: 517 acres, located approximately two miles south of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center and four miles west of Highway 12.

Boulder Creek Fire: 175 acres, located approximately five miles west of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center.

The Shotgun and Boulder Creek fires are in very remote, steep, and rugged terrain. Fire spread has been minimal due to the 2015 Boulder Fire scar where limited fuels are available. Road access has been granted through private land along the southern perimeter of the fire. Fire personnel are scouting roads and terrain features on both the Shotgun and Boulder Creek Fires to place effective indirect containment lines.