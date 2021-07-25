Watch
Goose Fire reaches 70 percent containment, grows to more than 7,400 acres

InciWeb
Firefighters monitor a burn operation on the Goose Fire, July 19
Posted at 12:50 PM, Jul 25, 2021
The Goose Fire in Madison County is now 70 percent contained at 7,471 acres, according to a Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 5 update.

Command of the fire located 32 miles south-southeast of Ennis will transition to a Type 3 organization from the current Team 5 management on Monday.

Crews are completing handline and conducting isolated burn-out operations as they continue to monitor the fire's activity and perform mop-up operations.

Some resources are being reassigned to assist with other fires in the region as demobilization of excess resources occurs over the next few days.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest area closure remains in effect. For current, official closure information, visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/bdnf/alerts-notices

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest has implemented Stage 2 Fire Restrictions. All campfires and stove fires (including charcoal barbecues and grills) will be prohibited. These restrictions also affect smoking and the use of various internal combustion engines.

Current restrictions information can be found at www.mtfireinfo.org.

