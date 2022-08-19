Garceau Fire grows to over 4,500 acres burned

HOT SPRINGS - The Garceau Fire burning outside of the town of Hot Springs is continuing to grow.

Newsy's Maritsa Georgiou reports an overnight Infrared Flight found the blaze has grown from 3,200 acres to 4,591 acres — an increase of 1,883 acres.

Additionally, two separate fires have now merged into one.

Friday 🔥 thread: Another big night of growth on Garceau Fire with IR putting it at 4,591 acres (+1,883). Log says it grew 1.2 mi. To the N and 1 mile to the S. Two separate fires now merged into one. #mtnews #mtfire pic.twitter.com/MfPztlKzlX — Maritsa Georgiou (@MaritsaGeorgiou) August 19, 2022

The fire is burning 10 air miles west of Polson and six miles northeast of Hot Springs in the Garceau Gulch area.

The CSKT Division of Fire reports there are no evacuations and there are no structures threatened at this time.

MTN News

However, Irvine Flats and Garcon Gulch roads going up to Windy Gap are closed to through traffic.

Single Engine Air Tankers and helicopters will be used on hot spots on Friday. Crews will also work to complete control lines.

Fire officials announced on Wednesday the Garceau Fire was sparked by an electric fence.

There are 265 people assigned to the fire.