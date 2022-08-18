Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Garceau Fire grows to 3,200 acres burned

Garceau Fire
CSKT Division of Fire
The Garceau Fire is burning 10 air miles west of Polson and six miles northeast of Hot Springs in the Garceau Gulch area.
Garceau Fire
Hot Springs Wildfire Map
Posted at 2:30 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 16:30:26-04

HOT SPRINGS - The Garceau Fire burning outside of the town of Hot Springs has more than doubled in size.

The CSKT Division of Fire reports the blaze has grown from 1,500 acres to 3,200 acres and remains 0% contained.

The fire is burning 10 air miles west of Polson and six miles northeast of Hot Springs in the Garceau Gulch area.

The CSKT Division of Fire reports there are no evacuations and there are no structures threatened at this time.

Hot Springs Wildfire Map

However, Irvine Flats and Garcon Gulch roads going up to Windy Gap are closed to through traffic.

Single Engine Air Tankers and helicopters are being used on hot spots and crews are working to complete control lines.

Fire officials announced on Wednesday the Garceau Fire was sparked by an electric fence.

There are 245 people assigned to the fire.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KBZK Streaming App