Garceau Fire burning 6,700 acres

HOT SPRINGS - The Garceau Fire outside of the town of Hot Springs has now burned over 6,700 acres and is 40% contained.

The fire is burning 10 air miles west of Polson and six miles northeast of Hot Springs in the Garceau Gulch area.

The CSKT Division of Fire reports there are no evacuations and there are no structures threatened at this time.

MTN News

Irvine Flats and Garcon Gulch roads going up to Windy Gap are closed to through traffic.

Fire officials previously announced the Garceau Fire was sparked by an electric fence.

There are 340 people assigned to the blaze.