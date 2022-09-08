Fire north of Conrad has triggered some evacuations

Firefighters are now in "mopping up" mode after a wind-whipped wildfire scorched a miles-long stretch area north of Conrad.

Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries. At least one family lost virtually everything on its homestead, however. There is no word on how many structures have been destroyed or damaged.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT, 6:16 pm) A fast-moving fire just north of Conrad has triggered some evacuations.

Glacier County Disaster & Emergency Services says a structure fire and a grass fire are burning about three miles north of Conrad near I-15.

DES says that law enforcement officers have started evacuations and there is zero visibility on I-15 and other roads in the area.

Highway 91 and I-15 are both closed just north of the exit for Valier/Highway 44.

At this point, there is no word on the size of the fire or the suspected cause.

We have a reporter heading to the area and will update you as we get more information.



