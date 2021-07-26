Fire activity picks up on Alder Creek, Trail Creek, and Christensen fires

Fire activity increased Sunday on the Alder Creek and Christensen fires near Wise River, as well as on the Trail Creek Fire burning west of Wisdom.

Alder Creek Fire

The Alder Creek Fire saw high winds and low humidity on Sunday and as of Monday morning has grown to 8,347 acres, according to an update from Southwest Incident Management Team 1.

The fire was active in the Alder Creek and Deno Creek drainages, and crews will continue to improve containment lines and utilize strategic fire operations when necessary in these areas.

On Sunday, the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office issued a Stage 2 Evacuation Order for residences on the southwest side of Highway 43 from Alder Creek Road north to Dickie Bridge. All other existing evacuations will remain in effect.

The Alder Creek Fire is now ten percent contained with 378 total personnel assigned.

Christensen Fire

The Christensen Fire continued pushing east on Sunday and stands at 4,070 acres as of Monday. The fire is burning a few miles to the west of the Alder Creek Fire and 12 miles west of Wise River.

Fire growth to the north is minimal, and the fire remains several miles from the Highway 43 corridor.

There is currently no containment on the Christensen Fire; 13 total personnel are assigned.

Trail Creek Fire

The Trail Creek Fire progressed to the Continental Divide on Sunday, with 15 acres slopping over to the Idaho side. Crews will be working along the Divide on Monday to address the slop-over and improve containment lines.

The fire now stands at 31,124 acres with zero percent containment and 147 total personnel.

Highway 43 is currently open, and motorists are asked to slow down and be on the alert for firefighters, downed trees, and heavy smoke. For current conditions, travelers should check the Montana Department of Transportation road report.

The Continental Divide Trail is closed from Lemhi Pass north to Schultz.

The Big Hole Battlefield is closed until further notice, as are the North and South Van Houten, Miner Lakes, Twin Lakes and May Creek campgrounds.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest entered Stage 2 fire restrictions on Friday, July 23. For up-to-date fire restriction information, visit: https://www.mtfireinfo.org/