Finley Point residents allowed back home

POLSON — Finley Lake residents who were forced to flee the Boulder 2700 fire over the weekend are being allowed to return home.

Reentry permits are being issued for residents of Finley Point to Mahood Lane at both the checkpoint at mile marker 2 on Highway 35 and at the Linderman School in Polson.

Lake County deputies will provide a tag that will allow residents to return home. People are asked to bring proof of residence such as a driver’s license. Residents who return home are being advised to be ready to leave at any time.

Electricity to the area was restored on Tuesday evening, however, service may be disrupted as crews continue to work on power pole repairs and maintenance along Highway 35.

All homes north of Mahood Lane to mile marker 13 on Highway 35 remain evacuated at this time. There's a Montana Red Cross emergency evacuation shelter at Linderman Elementary School in Polson. Meals and other services are available. All Red Cross services are free.

People also can request Red Cross services by calling 800-272-6668.

The Boulder 2700 fire has burned over 1,400 acres and destroyed over 20 structures. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.