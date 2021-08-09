Evacuations remain in place for Trout Creek Fire in Stillwater County

NYE - Evacuations remained in place Monday morning for residents near the Trout Creek Fire in Stillwater County.

The evacuation area is from the intersection of Stillwater River Rd and Spring Creek Rd, west to Sandy Drive. This includes Beehive, Midnight Canyon and Grove Creek Subdivisions. Nye Highway is under pre-evacuation, the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

The evacuations affect about 150 homes in the area. The Red Cross has set up an evacuation site at the Absarokee Firehall, Anipro Arena and The Absarokee Evangelical Church are also available for evacuees.

Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services The pink line on the map represents the area under an evacuation order from Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services.

The fire started Saturday evening and has grown to an estimated 16,000 acres. The cause has not been determined.

The fire started near the Trout Creek drainage and moved north to Spring Creek Road. With the wind event Sunday, the fire moved south across the Stillwater River Road between Cliff Swallow and Beehive. The winds are expected to continue from the north on Monday.

Fire crews and engines from Absarokee, Columbus, Nye, Molt and Reed Point are working on the fire, along with resources from DNRC and BLM. Helicopters from the state and National Guard will be providing air support. There were about 75 personnel assigned to the fire.

RELATED: Fire evacuations ordered in Stillwater County

Click here for more Montana wildfire information.