Wildfire evacuations ordered in Sanders County

THOMPSON FALLS — Some residents near Thompson Falls are being ordered to evacuate due to the Thorne Creek fire.

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office has announced all residences in the Snider and Copper King communities have been moved from Pre-Evacuation status to an Evacuation Order.

A roadblock manned by Montana National Guard personnel will be set up at the intersection of the ACM road and the County Road.

Residents of Snider and Copper King will need passes to access their property. The passes may be obtained either at the roadblock or at the Sanders County Sheriff's Office.

MTN News

The Snider and Copper King communities will be patrolled by Sanders County deputies to maintain security.

The ACM side of Thompson River will remain open for those who want to access the Thompson River area.

All residences in the Harlow area of the evacuation zone were moved back to pre-evacuation warning status on Wednesday.

A community meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the pavilion at Ainsworth Park on Lincoln Street in Thompson Falls.

The Red Cross has opened an evacuation center at the Thompson Falls Community Center which is located at 410 Golf Street. Families also can request Red Cross services by calling 800-272-6668.

The Thorne Creek fire has burned 23,010 acres five miles northeast of Thompson Falls and is 15% contained.