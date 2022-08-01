Evacuations ordered for Elmo Fire

UPDATE: 4:15 p.m. - August 1, 2022

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells MTN News contributor Maritsa Georgiou that he is currently going door to door evacuating in the Chief Cliff Estates.

He says the Elmo fire switched direction and is now burning very fast to the east.

Stay with KPAX for updates on this developing story.

ELMO- Evacuations have been ordered for areas near the Elmo wildfire Monday afternoon.

Evacuations have been ordered for Black Lake Road to U.S. Highway 93.

The Elmo fire blew up Monday afternoon moving to the east.

The Elmo Fire has grown to nearly 13,000 acres as it burns in the Elmo area. It sparked late Friday night.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KPAX for updates.


