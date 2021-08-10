Evacuation Warning lifted near Granite Pass Complex fires

LOLO PASS — The Evacuation Warning that was in place along US Highway 12 near the Granite Pass Complex fires has been lifted by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

There has been little change seen recently with a total of 5,739 acres burned and containment growing to 15%.

A virtual public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. It will be streamed live on the Granite Pass Facebook page. Questions can be submitted prior to the meeting at 2021.granitepasscomplex@firenet.gov or by calling the fire information line at (406) 624-9176.

MTN News

A fire information line at (406) 624-9176 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

A total of 33 structures are threatened by the Granite Pass Complex. There are 158 people assigned to fight the lightning-sparked blaze.

The Granite Pass Complex fire consists of four fires burning on the west side of Highway 12 near the Lolo Pass Visitor Center.

Lolo and Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests

BM Hill Fire: 4,882 acres, located approximately 1.25 miles north of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center and one-half mile west of Highway 12. On Monday, crews finished snagging the 595 Road and masticator work to clear the road was completed. The heavy equipment taskforce made progress on constructing indirect line toward the southwest end of the fire.

Work will continue on the indirect line along 2198 Road on the north side of the BM Hill Fire as crews work to wrap up chipping. Firefighters will continue to scout and build direct line tying into roads and ridges where possible as they work toward Shotgun Creek. Work will continue along Granite Creek Road. Additionally, crews will continue to monitor the control lines on the northeast side.

Lolo National Forest

Lolo Creek Fire: 165 acres, located approximately one-quarter mile west of Highway 12 and one mile north of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center. The task force of heavy equipment will continue indirect line construction around the southwest end of the fire and old logging roads to provide access to the fire. Crews have completed control lines on the fire perimeter and the fire is in patrol status. Rain over the fire continued to limit observable heat within the perimeter.

Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests

Shotgun: 517 acres, located approximately two miles south of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center and four miles west of Highway 12.

Boulder Creek Fire: 175 acres, located approximately five miles west of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center.

The Shotgun and Boulder Creek fires are in very remote, steep, and rugged terrain. Fire spread has been minimal due to the 2015 Boulder Fire scar where limited fuels are available. Road access has been granted through private land along the southern perimeter of the fire. Fire personnel are scouting roads and terrain features on both the Shotgun and Boulder Creek Fires to place effective indirect containment lines.