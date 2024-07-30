Evacuation order near Lincoln due to wildfire

(UPDATE) Just after 10 p.m., Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest officials said that fire is estimated to have burned between 50 and 70 acres about six miles northwest of Lincoln.

Three large air tankers and two Type 1 helicopters worked into the evening to keep the fire in check. Single and multiple tree torching was observed in the evening as the fire slowly moved down the northwest slope.

The Pine Grove Campground has been evacuated.

The forest is thick with dead and downed timber, and access is limited.

Managers are working to determine if they can utilize an existing road and a mountain bike trail as they prepare to begin constructing fire line on Tuesday.

As of 10 p.m., MT Highway 200 through Lincoln is open.



(UPDATE) At 6:40 p.m., Sheriff Dutton updated the evacution order, which now includes: North of Lone Point and Tamarack. North of North Lincoln Gulch/Morris Drive North of the intersection of Beavercreek Road and Stonewall Creek and all feeder roads north of that intersection.



(1st REPORT) An evacuation order was issued on Monday, July 29, 2024, for residences in the vicinity of the Black Mountain Fire in Lewis & Clark County.

The order applies to residences north of Highway 200 from Lone Point Drive to the east just past Stonewall Creek due to a wildfire several miles northwest of the town of Lincoln.

Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton issued the evacuation order at 5:35 p.m.

The fire was reported just before 3 p.m. on Monday, and has burned an estimated 50 acres.

The Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest says the fire is advancing toward the Lincoln Springs area.

We will update you as we get more information.

