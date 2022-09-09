Eagle Creek Fire is about 60% contained

As of Friday, September 9, 2022, the Eagle Creek Fire has burned between 7,100 and 8,500 acres. The fire was discovered on Wednesday afternoon (September 7).

According to the Chippewa Cree Tribe, the fire is burning in both Hill County and Chouteau County, as well as on the Rocky Boy's Reservation.

A news release from the Tribe says the fire is about 60% contained as of Friday morning.

There are an estimated 143 personnel assigned to the fire, including a Type 3 team.

There are also two "hotshot" crews, along with aerial resources.

Bear Paw Ski Bowl Eagle Creek Fire in southern Hill County

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

There have been no injuries reported and no evacuations ordered; there is no word at this point on whether any structures have been damaged or are currently threatened.

The Beaver Creek and Sandy Creek areas remain closed to public access, and hunting is prohibited in the area until further notice.



