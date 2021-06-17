Deep Creek Canyon Fire grows to 3,600 acres (June 17 update)

HELENA — The Deep Creek Canyon Fire grew from around 2,000 acres on Tuesday to 3,668 acres on Wednesday.

The fire is currently burning north and south of Highway 12. The Grassy Mountain evacuation order remains in place.

Highway 12 has been reopened to traffic, but people should expect significant delays and slow traffic while crews work in the area. Drivers are strongly encouraged to take an alternate route when possible.

Mike Goicoechea’s Type 1 Northern Rockies Incident Management Team assumed command of the Deep Creek Canyon Fire at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday. A type 1 incident management team is deployed when the fire is of national significance and requires a large number of local, regional, state, national, and federal resources over multiple operational periods.

The team is expecting active fire activity in the coming days.

Crews on Thursday will improve an anchor point and continue with line construction and securing the edge working toward containment.

