Daly Fire grows to over 6,700 acres southeast of Hamilton

HAMILTON — The Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, update shows the Daly Fire has grown from 6,080 to 6,721 acres with containment holding at 6% containment. The Railroad Fire has grown from 632 to 939 acres and remains 4% contained.

Fire managers report the Daly Fire grew moderately northeastward along Stony Creek in Ravalli and Granite counties on Tuesday with crews continuing to assess conditions in the Gem Mountain and Rock Creek areas. Resources have been put in place to protect the values at risk to the north and east of the fire.

The Railroad Fire experienced moderate growth to the east, but "overall fire behavior remains limited," the update states.

Skalkaho Highway is closed between the Black Bear Campground and the Crystal Creek Campground. However, officials note the closure could change due to recent fire activity. The Gird Point Lookout remains closed.

There are 39 people assigned to the fires.