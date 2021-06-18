Crooked Creek Fire has now burned 5,100 acres

GREAT FALLS — The Crooked Creek Fire, located about 25 miles east of Bridger in the Pryor Mountains, has now burned an estimated 5,100 acres as of Friday, June 18th. At this point, there is no containment.

The Vale Hotshots and a Type 2 Initial Attack hand crew along with several wildland fire engines and a water tender were added Thursday. Along with current BLM resources including a firefighting helicopter, a total of 69 people are now working on the Crooked Creek Fire.

Air tankers from the Billings Air Tanker Base have been utilized for retardant drops on the fire.

Public lands in the area of the fire are closed due to public safety concerns.

Carbon County has issued pre-evacuation notifications for 25 residences in the Sage Creek Area.

There have been no reports of any injuries or damaged structures.

The fire was detected on Tuesday, June 15th. There is no word at this time on the suspected cause.

Click here for more information on the Inciweb site .

There are two other large wildfires we are monitoring.

Robertson Draw Fire: Located 12 miles south of Red Lodge, the fire has burned more than 24,000 acres. CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFORMATION .