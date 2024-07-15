Crews on scene of wildfire burning southeast of Missoula

MISSOULA — UPDATE 7:31 p.m.

Miller Peak fire is now up to 400 acres and no containment percentage is available.

UPDATE 7:02 p.m.

In a Facebook post, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid the Miller Creek area near Plant Creek for a safety of firefighters and other first responders. The full statement is below.

"Please avoid the Miller Creek area, near Plant Creek, for the safety of Firefighters and other first responders!!! If it is essential that you travel near the area, please be vigilant, yield to emergency traffic, and DO NOT STOP along the travel route.

Firefighters from the Lolo National Forest and Montana DNRC are responding to a fire in the Plant Creek drainage near Miller Peak, approximately 8 miles southeast of Missoula."

UPDATE 6:20 p.m.

As of 6:06 p.m. the fire has grown to 150 acres. Containment percentage is still unavailable.

UPDATE 5:32 P.M.

The DNRC has named this fire the Miller Peak Incident and according to theirfire map website as of 5:26 p.m. the fire is at 100 acres and the percent contained is not available. The fire was discovered at 4:38 p.m. on Sunday July 14.

The Lolo National Forest released the following statement on their Facebook.

"Firefighters from the Lolo National Forest and Montana DNRC are responding to a fire in the Plant Creek drainage near Miller Peak, approximately 8 miles southeast of Missoula. Ground and air resources are responding. The fire is estimated at 100 acres. More information will be posted as it becomes available."

ORIGINAL REPORT

According to a press release by the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office, smoke was seen Northwest of Stevensville. In an updated press release, "This fire will be in the Lolo National Forest, North of Florence in Missoula Couty in the Sapphire Mountain range. Forest Service as well as Missoula County has been advised and will be sending units to this fire."

There is no word yet on where the fire is exactly, but crews are responding.

MTN will update here with new information as it becomes available.