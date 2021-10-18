Watch
Crews battling wildfire near Lakeside; pre-evacuation notices in effect

Ernie Nace — Montana Department of Resources and Conservation
Lakeside wildfire
Posted at 2:21 PM, Oct 18, 2021
LAKESIDE — Crews are battling a wildfire that was reported early Monday morning near the Blacktail Ski Area.

Fire officials say the blaze – which was reported at around 1 a.m. -- has burned approximately 8 acres in the Patrick Creek Area.

Ernie Nace with the Montana Department of Resources and Conservation (DNRC) says the cause of the fire – which is burning in grass, brush, and timber – remains under investigation.

Active fire behavior with isolated tree torching has been seen. Firefighters are using helicopters and an excavator in an attempt to stop the blaze from spreading.

While no structures have been lost, Nace says multiple homes are threatened and pre-evacuation notices are in place.

Nearly 50 personnel from the South Kalispell, Evergreen, Somers, Creston, West Valley, and Smith Valley fire departments along with the DNRC are battling the blaze.

People are being asked to avoid Patrick Creek Road.

