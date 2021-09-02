Crews battle fire at Plains Refuse Site

PLAINS — Crews battled a fire that ignited Wednesday evening in Plains.

A yard debris pile at the Plains Refuse Site caught fire and burned the hill up to Old Hicks Road, according to the Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District.

The fire, which produced smoke and flames that could be seen from Montana Highway 200, has been contained. However, smoke may be visible for the next few days as crews continue to work with the large pile.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the US Forest Service assisted local crews in battling the fire.