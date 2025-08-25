Corral Creek Fire west of Missoula burning 408 acres, 0% contained

MISSOULA - The lightning-sparked Corral Creek Fire has burned 408 acres and remains 0% contained, according to the Monday update.

Firefighters successfully constructed fireline around a new spot fire from rollout on the southeast corner of the fire on Sunday. Fire managers note this will remain a concern in the challenging terrain along Albert Creek.

Officials say that despite more than 150 personnel working in difficult terrain, there is still a lot to do to contain the fire, especially with a chance for unpredictable winds tonight and Tuesday evening.

There are no evacuations for the fire, but several National Forest roads and trails are closed nearby.