Cool, wet weather helps Jericho Mountain Fire suppression

The Jericho Mountain Fire did not see much reported growth over the last 24 hours, remaining at around 351 acres burned as of Friday morning. The evacuation warning remains in effect for Rimini Road.

Fire officials say crews will be taking advantage of the change in weather to work directly on the fire's edge. Friday's work will include continuing line construction and improvement west of Minnehaha Road along the Continental Divide and north of Jericho Mountain. Air tankers and helicopters will continue to work along the edge of the fire.

A structure protection group for the town of Rimini is planning and preparing for enhanced structure protection in the event of increased fire activity in the area.

As of Friday, 250 personnel were assigned to the fire, including: eight crews; three dozers; two scoopers; two heavy helicopters; four skidders; two skidgines; four feller bunchers; four masticators; six engines; and an ambulance.

Crews are continuing to work the fire fine in heavy deadfall, steep terrain and limited access. As of Friday morning, the fire is considered 0% contained.

MTN cool and wet weather on Friday, with a significant temperature drop and additional precipitation over the weekend.

The Jericho Mountain Fire was sparked by lightning and first reported the morning of June 15.

On Wednesday, an evacuation warning was issued by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office for the residents of Rimini Road and all connecting roads south of Bear Gulch Road.

Residents are urged to take the following steps to prepare for a possible evacuation:



Pack a “go bag” with essentials such as: Medications, Important documents, Phone chargers, Money/debit cards, Clothing and Personal Items

Prepare your home and property

Make arrangements for pets and livestock

Be ready to leave if an evacuation order is issued

"The decision to issue the warning was based on predicted fire behavior and the limited access along Rimini Road, which is one way in and out," said Lewis and Clark County in a press release.

Residents needing more information about the evacuation warning should call 406-447-8235.

The U.S. Forest Service on Wednesday also issued a closure for the area near Jericho Mountain: