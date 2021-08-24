Containment jumps to 80% at Thorne Creek fire

THOMPSON FALLS — Fire managers report that containment on the 38,688 acre Thorne Creek fire near Thompson Falls has jumped from 21% to 80%.

Firefighters will continue mop up as needed and conduct suppression repair in the contained portion of the fire. The Southern Area Gold Team plans to transfer command back to the Lolo National Forest on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

MTN News

The Thompson River Zone remains in pre-evacuation status and is open to residents only. Thompson River Road, the Deer Horn and Beatrice Road systems, and West Fork of Fishtrap Creek Road -- including the campground -- remain closed.

There are 193 people assigned to the lightning-sparked Thorne Creek fire that is burning five miles northeast of Thompson Falls.