Containment grows at McElwain Fire near Helmville

The lightning-sparked McElwain Fire is burning 10 miles west of Helmville in Powell County
The McElwain Fire is burning 10 miles west of Helmville in Powell County
Posted

HELMVILLE — The McElwain Fire 10 miles west of Helmville in Powell County remains at 176 aces with containment growing to 25% as of Thursday.

The blaze — made up of a north fire and a south fire — is burning in grass and timber.

Fire managers report resources are now being downsized to match the current fire demands.

The Powell County Sheriff’s Office has lifted all evacuation warnings to residents in the Ledger Road area.

Powell County is currently in Stage 1 fire restrictions, which does limit campfires. Residents and visitors are asked to be extra careful. Visit www.MTFireInfo.org [mtfireinfo.org] for specific fire restriction information and fire prevention tips.

The lightning-sparked fire broke out on Aug. 23, 2024.

