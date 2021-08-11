Containment grows at Hay Creek fire

POLEBRIDGE — The Hay Creek fire near Polebridge remains at 2,894 acres burned while containment has grown to 30%.
A community meeting will be held on Wednesday at the Sondreson Hall in Polebridge beginning at 6 p.m.
Residences on North Fork Road from Home Ranch Bottoms north to and including Moose Creek Road and the community of Polebridge remain under an Evacuation Warning.
Glacier National Park has issued an Evacuation Warning for the North Fork area north of Logging Creek.
Friday will be a day of transition, as the California Incident Management Team 13 turns over control to a local team.
Area road and trail closures remain in effect.
There are 2`17 people assigned to the lightning-sparked Hay Creek Fire which was reported on July 21 and is burning in the North Fork area of the Flathead National Forest.
